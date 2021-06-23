Troy Terrance Murphy, 20, is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and for resisting and obstructing.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Murphy is believed to be in the Genesee County area and his hair is shorter since the photo was taken, according to Crime Stoppers.
He is 5’10” and 140 pounds.
Murphy is considered armed and dangerous. Residents with any information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.