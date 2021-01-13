Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.
Isaan Meeks, 20, was found dead in the 100 block of E. Moore Street in Flint about 1:15 a.m. on May 17.
Flint Police were called to the area regarding a double shooting. When they arrived, they found Meeks’ body at the scene.
The other victim suffered critical injuries, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
