Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide.
Antonio Smith, aka “Tone”, was found shot to death in his vehicle on Flint’s northeast side about 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Police found the 30-year-old in the driver’s seat after the gray SUV had crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Bennett Avenue.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.