Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted woman.
Sarah Lanease Streeter, 32, is wanted for narcotics violations and absconding probation.
She is 5’7” and 220 pounds. She is believed to be in the Flint area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.