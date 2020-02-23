A cash reward is being offered for information on who destroyed a basketball court in Flint.
According to Crime Stoppers, $1,000 is being offered for information on the Berston Field House Basketball Court vandalism.
They said the vandalism was discovered at the court on Sunday, Feb 23.
The Berston Field House Basketball Court is located at 3300 Saginaw St. on Flint’s north side.
Crime Stoppers said police believe a vehicle destroyed the rubber composite material on the basketball court behind the building sometime after 7 p.m. on Saturday.
If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call 1-800-422-5245.
