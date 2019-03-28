Jamie Gene Howell is wanted by police and is believed to be in the Bay City area.
Officials said that he has felony warrants for assault, parole violations/absconder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for any information leading to his arrest.
If you have any information, please contact Bay County Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245.
