Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to a person of interest in connection with a critical stabbing.
Video surveillance captured the person of interest at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 4000 block of Dort Hwy. near Richfield Road on Flint’s northeast side. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at about midnight.
Residents may call 1-800-422-JAIL to give anonymous tips that can lead to a felony arrest.
