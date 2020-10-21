Lee Curlee
Do you know who killed Lee Curlee?

The 43-year-old was shot and killed in the PetSmart parking lot on Miller Road in Flint Township about 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Curlee was entering his vehicle when an unknown suspect exited a dark-colored vehicle and approached him, firing several shots, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

