Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted suspect.
Lance Quintel, 33, is wanted for a probation violation and a parole violation.
He was on probation for assaulting a police officer and on parole for larceny of a building, Crime Stoppers said.
Quintel is 5'11" and 165 pounds.
He is believed to be in the Bay City or Auburn area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or through the P3tips mobile app.
