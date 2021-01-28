A cash reward is being offered to help find the suspects behind a fatal shooting that took a father from his two sons.
On Dec. 30 about 11:20 p.m., two unknown, disguised individuals entered a Verona Township home and shot 59-year-old Rick Bailey while his 11 and 20-year-old sons were home.
Bailey was unresponsive when police arrived on the scene. He was taken to Thumb McLaren Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unknown why the assailants shot and killed Bailey, as well as where the assailants came from or went.
A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible.
Anyone with information can call 989-269-6500 during regular business hours or Huron County Central Dispatch any time at 989-269-6421.
Those who want to stay anonymous can call 989-269-2861 and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.