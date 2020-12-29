Fifteen years later, police are searching for answers in a shooting that killed one man.
Andre Robert Mathis, 27, was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a blue 1999 GMC van in the Galaxy Coney Island parking lot, located at 5201 N. Saginaw St. in Flint, at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2005.
Witnesses reported hearing approximately 20 gunshots and saw a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene, heading south on Saginaw Street.
Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps lead to an arrest.
Tips can be anonymously sent by call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
