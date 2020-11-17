Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for help in an unsolved homicide.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6 at about 10:30 p.m., 18-year-old Mariah Lenea Henderson was shot while driving.
She was on Clio Road, near Myrtle Avenue, leaving the BP gas station on Flint’s north side.
Henderson later died from her injuries.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information to leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.