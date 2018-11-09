A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to help track down a Mid-Michigan mother of four.
Brianna Vibert was last seen on July 15, 2017, at around 2:45 a.m. at the Mobile Gas Station on S. Saginaw Street in Flint.
She was walking toward Atherton Road at the time.
Brianna is 5’9”, and weighed around 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance.
She was wearing a cream-colored top, black capris pants, and flip-flops.
Brianna has the word “family” tattooed on her right shoulder, as well as a tattoo on both wrists. She also has a pierced nose and ears.
TV5 talked to Brianna’s mother about the disappearance back in July. She said Brianna’s children miss their mom.
Read the full story by clicking here.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 10-800-422-JAIL.
You can also go to P3tips.com, or download the app to submit tips.
