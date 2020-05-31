A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a Flint homicide that happened on May 31, 2015.
Officials said Antonio Johnson was shot at the Shiloh Apartment Complex.
Johnson was found lying on the ground on the 3300 block of Buick Street on Flint’s north side.
If you have any information on his killer, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or use the P3 mobile app.
