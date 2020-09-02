A cash reward up to $2,000 is being offered to help solve the murder of a 20-year-old.
Lakeisha Harris was shot and killed on January 19, 2020, while she was sitting in her car on the side of the road.
Investigators said she was in the 300 block of Webber, on the southeast side of Saginaw, when an unknown gunman approached her at 6 p.m. and shot her multiple times.
Lakeisha was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Saginaw Police Department is investigating the homicide and is asking for information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the gunman.
