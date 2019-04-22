A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down a killer.
Sultan “Manny” Brewster was found with a gunshot wound on March 17, 2019 at around 2:40 a.m.
The 23-year-old was found at the Platinum Hookah Lounge’s parking lot at 13th Street and S. Saginaw Street on Flint’s south side. He later died at the hospital.
If you know anything about his death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
