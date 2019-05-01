A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down a killer.
Ladarius “Bam” Williams was shot multiple times while leaving a basketball game at Fleming Park.
He was walking in the 4000 block of Miami Lane on April 15th when the incident happened.
If you know anything about his death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
