A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered to track down a man wanted on several felony warrants, including assault with intent to murder.
Deandre Taray Talton, 45, is 5’10”, and weighs between 240-260 pounds.
He is wanted on the following felony warrants: assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of firearm, and felony firearm.
If you have any information on his arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or use the P3 mobile app.
