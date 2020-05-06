Crime Stoppers of Bay County needs your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
It happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 at a 7-Eleven store, located at 3543 Old Kawkawlin Road in Bangor Township.
The sheriff’s office said two employees were in the store when an armed, masked man entered the store.
Armed with a semi-automatic pistol, the suspect fired a shot to the side of the clerks and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
A K9 unit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect’s trail.
It came to an end on the south shoulder of Wheeler Road where investigators believe a vehicle was waiting for him.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing all black clothes with a black mask and blue latex gloves. He’s believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old.
Deputies recovered one bullet and a casing from the scene.
Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.
You can leave an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police in this incident.
(1) comment
At least he has a mask on, maybe there needs to be a sign on the door that says NO GUNS.
