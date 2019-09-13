Do you know who killed 28-year-old Eric Lauderdale Jr.?
He was found shot to death on Sept. 19, 2014.
Lauderdale’s body was found in the 600 block of E. McClellan Street, near N. Saginaw Street on Flint’s north side at around 5:30 a.m.
A $2,500 cash reward is being offered to help bring his killer to justice.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
