Flint Crime Stoppers are giving a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips about a double homicide in Flint’s Northside.
On Monday, December 21, 2020 around 3:30 p.m., Heather Ann Bonner, 46, and Thomas Christopher Biggs, 34, were found shot to death in a home at the 1300 block of Forrest Hill Avenue.
The Flint Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.