To help slow the spread of coronavirus the Michigan Department of Transportation won’t be taking cash for private vehicles headed eastbound over the Blue Water Bridge.
The Federal Bridge Corporation has also suspended cash transactions for westbound Blue Water Bridge.
The Blue Water Bridge connects Port Huron and Sarnia, Canada
All commercial traffic is also being asked to use prepaid account or credit card when going either way over the BWB.
MDOT said reducing the person-to-person contact by moving to cashless transactions will reduce exposure to the virus.
