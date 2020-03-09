Eleven arrests, more than $8,000 in cash, and a variety of drugs and weapons were confiscated during a couple recent searches.
The Flint Police Department said the Crime Area Target Team (CATT) recently executed two narcotics search warrants resulting in the following: 11 arrests, 7 firearms, $8,300 in cash, and an array of illegal street and prescription drugs with a combined street value of around $20,000. The drugs were crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, 81 adult marijuana plants, suboxone strips, amphetamine pills, and liquid promethazine.
The department said numerous felony and misdemeanor charges are being reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
