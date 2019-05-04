Cashman’s Comics in Bay City is one of the many comic book stores in Mid-Michigan celebrating Free Comic Book Day.
Dozens of fans lined the sidewalk to get their hands on some free comics as thousands were handed out.
“Free Comic Book Day is an incredibly fun event, especially for kids and families,” said John Cashman, co-owner of Cashman’s Comics. “There’s truly something for everyone of all ages, and it’s a great way to get kids reading. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Cashman’s Comics on May 4th, because we believe everyone will find something they’ll enjoy.”
Artist Ken Leinaar was also at the event to draw sketches of comic book characters for free.
This is Cashman's Comics 18th year celebrating Free Comic Book Day.
“Nearly half of the Free Comic Book Day comics are for all ages,” Cashman said. “Comics have proven themselves to get kids engaged with storytelling. Kids who read growing up develop better communication and logical thinking skills, show enhanced concentration and are more likely to succeed academically compared to their peers. We’re proud comics can provide fun, wholesome family entertainment while developing these crucial skills.”
The event started at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
