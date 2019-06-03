If you’re looking for a job, a local casino is looking for you.
Saganing Eagles Landing Casino and Hotel is hosting a job fair to fill open positions today.
An expanded gaming floor and hotel will be opening soon and they’re looking to hire people in all different kinds of positions.
The job fair runs until 3 p.m. and you’re asked to bring a driver’s license, social security card and resume.
Managers will be there to hire people on the spot.
The fair is being held at the Saganing Tribal Center at 5447 Sturman Rd in Standish.
