A 38-year-old Cass City man is dead after a fiery crash.
The man was driving a white F-150 east on Deckerville Road in Novesta Township when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.
That happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 on Deckerville Road between Lamton Road and Van Dyke Road.
The vehicle caught fire after crashing into the tree, resulting in the man's death, the sheriff's office said.
Alcohol may be a contributing factor to the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Prior to the crash, deputies were responding to a domestic assault complaint at a residence on E. Deckerville Road. The Cass City man left the residence prior to the deputies' arrival, the sheriff's office said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.