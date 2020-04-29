Cass City wheat farmer David Milligan was elected President of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG).
Milligan is the first to be elected president in the state of Michigan.
Milligan is no stranger to leadership positions. He said he also served as the first and only chair of the Michigan Wheat Program since its inception in 2011 and was Michigan’s first representative on the NAWG board.
Milligan has previously served as chairman of the Michigan Dry Bean Commission and American Dry Bean Board and has been involved in Farm Bureau’s commodity committees both on the state and national levels, according to the NAWG.
“I am looking forward to a very productive year, as we have an excellent board and staff in Washington, DC. With a new Farm Bill in place and the MCA approved, my focus is on global trade as well as new technology and disease control through cutting-edge research,” Milligan said. “Over the last nine years, I’ve learned about NAWG from the ground up. I’ve served on virtually all the NAWG Committees and have worked my way up through the officer chain, which has broadened the horizons for me personally, and also benefits the Michigan Wheat Program and growers in our state.”
Milligan said it’s very important to him that Michigan, which produces 11% of US wheat, is engaged in the national dialogue. He said the issues are tightly linked and the agenda must be similarly unified.
As NAWG vice president, Milligan succeeded Lavon, Texas, wheat farmer Ben Scholz as president of the national organization.
“We are excited for Dave Milligan to take over as NAWG’s next President. Dave is the first wheat farmer from Michigan to be elected to this post,” said NAWG CEO and National Wheat Foundation Executive Director Chandler Goule.
Michigan’s AG leaders expressed their support in the following statements:
“Of course, the entire board and I are proud of Dave’s leadership both in Michigan and bringing Michigan’s voice to the top rung in NAWG’s leadership,” said Jody Pollok-Newsom, executive director of the Michigan Wheat Program. “We think this is a big feather in Michigan’s cap, given that growers only created a wheat check-off program in 2011. We’ve come a long way, and, among many others, we have Dave Milligan to thank. We all look forward to Dave’s next year as NAWG President. He has done a great job looking out for our state and its needs and now it is time for him to focus on national issues and farmers’ needs in these tough times. I know if anyone can do it, Dave is the right one for the job.”
“Michigan is proud to have Dave Milligan serve and represent wheat farmers across this country,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Having been an active, strategic leader for the Michigan Wheat Program for more than a decade and having served on numerous NAWG committees and in various leadership positions, Dave’s knowledge and experience will prove to be an invaluable asset for America’s wheat growers.”
“I have worked with Dave Milligan for several years through the Michigan Wheat Program’s research,” said Doug Buhler, Director of MSU AgBioResearch and Assistant Vice President of Research and Innovation, Michigan State University. “Not only is it good for Michigan growers to have Dave as the NAWG President, it is good for the University. Dave is a huge advocate for research and having him on the frontline fighting for more wheat research dollars is important to our research program and our researchers.”
