It’s very disappointing, but you know, I understand. I don’t want anybody to get sick,” said Scott Cuthrell, Cass City varsity football head coach.
The state’s plan to move ahead with new COVID-19 restrictions has put high school sports on pause.
The Cass City Red Hawks highly anticipated regional final matchup with the Ithaca Yellowjackets is on hold for at least three weeks.
Cuthrell tells TV5 he was working on the game plan Sunday afternoon when word came down of an announcement from the state. A few hours later, everything changed.
“I got some texts from other kids and parents who were upset. But everybody would be, you know? But there’s some things that we can’t control.”
Now football teams across the state who were still alive in the MHSAA playoffs will have to wait and see if their march towards a championship will continue.
Cuthrell says facing an elite opponent is tough enough, but staying in football shape presents its own set of challenges during a pandemic.
“A three-week layoff, and then jumping into a regional final would be difficult.”
Cuthrell will be the first to tell you that safety always has, and always will be his top priority. But he’s keeping the faith that this football season will somehow, some way, be concluded with the crowning of champions.
“We had a great season. I hope it doesn’t end. But you know, for the health of the kids, of the coaches, and everybody involved, that has to be number one.”
