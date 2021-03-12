The Cass City Promise held a ceremony on Friday to set up a savings account for every Cass City Public Schools student. The money will be used to further their post-secondary education.
“The data shows that even a small savings account is really a big incentive for students,” said Geraldine Prieskorn, with Cass City Promise.
The Cass City Promise program is funding savings accounts for all K-12 students enrolled in the Cass City Public School System. The accounts established $50 per student to go toward post-secondary education.
“Hopefully it'll make our school district grow and make our community viable with better educated people. And people that are planning for futures,” Prieskorn said.
The program funding for the Cass City Promise is from local businesses, residents, and former students. Each account can grow through students performing community service projects and their own initiatives.
“Fundraisers, the families can donate, they can volunteer in the community and they will earn additional funds through volunteer work,” Prieskorn said.
Studies determined children even with meager amounts saved for school are three times more likely to continue post-secondary education and four times more likely to graduate.
“It seems to be quite an incentive just to have them planning for future education. It really has great benefits,” Prieskorn said.
