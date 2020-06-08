Gary Marshall opened the doors to his two FitStop24 gyms in Niles and Dowagiac last Monday.
"I was getting a lot of messages and feedback from people who use the gym as an outlet for their PTSD, some struggling with depression," Marshall said.
He said with everything going on in the world right now, his customers came to him for support.
"I've had a few people state that opening up the facility saved their life," Marshall said.
So Marshall says he took it upon himself to help his community by opening the gym’s doors.
"If bars can open up where you can get intoxicated and dance, why can't fitness centers open? Why not give people an outlet where they can work off some of that stress," Marshall said.
"If they make people feel good about themselves, build self-esteem, confidence then why wouldn't they be deemed essential," he said.
While his gyms were closed, Marshall was implementing changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I have partitions, equipment spaced out six feet apart,” Marshall said.
Defying the governor’s order is costing Marshall a fine of $250 a day.
“If I can save one family by opening my facilities up and save one family from having to go through heartbreak and heartache then absolutely it's all worth it," Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.