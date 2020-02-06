Earlier this year, the Cheese Haus in Frankenmuth announced it was looking for suggestions to name its mouse for its 50th birthday.
The store received more than 5,000 suggestions and have narrowed it down to four names: Frankie, Klaus, Charlie, and Hans.
You can vote for your favorite name Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 16 by going to the store, on their Facebook post, or by mailing your favorite name to 545 S. Main St.
The shop will release the chosen name the week of Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.