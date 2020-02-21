The cat's name is Tootsie but there's nothing sweet about what happened to her earlier this week.
Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County says she was found in rough shape at the Euclid Party Store parking lot in Bay City on Monday.
"It looks like some form of grinding instrument was taken to each of her toes, cutting them through the nail, through the nail bed, and into the flexor tendon and into the joint on all of her back toes and starting in on her front toes," Wellman said.
Wellman met with TV5 at the M-20 Animal Hospital where Tootsie is getting treatment for her wounds.
"She's had pretty extensive surgery already,” Wellman said. “And based on that healing and stuff she might not need anymore, but she still might need further surgeries as well to make sure she has a good quality of life."
Despite everything that tootsie's gone through, Wellman tells us she should be ready for adoption soon."
"She's eating well, her fever is down, her infection is down, she's still on anti-biotics and pain meds and such. But absolutely she should be ready for adoption in a few weeks."
Wellman says both Midland County and Bay County animal controls have been contacted about Tootsie. Wellman says torture is the only way to describe what this cat endured. She has questions for the person that did this.
"Why do it? What was the thought process? Do you have any other pets?” Wellman asks. “You know what was the end goal there and try to make some sense of why she was injured."
