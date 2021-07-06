A community cat who was found doused in gasoline in May has been adopted.
Milo, a free-roaming cat in the Freeland community of Saginaw was found on May 13 near Church Street and 3rd in downtown Freeland.
Liz Quarm, president of the Humane Society of Saginaw County, said Milo was drenched in gasoline and the intent of the incident was to kill the cat.
“We began washing him with dish soap. We believe it has the oil gas mixture, “Quarm said. “He even had chemical burns between his toes, it was everywhere on him.”
There is a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Milo’s case. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Humane Society at 989-502-8672.
Milo was recently adopted and will live out the rest of his life with a cat and a dog who were also abused.
(0) comments
