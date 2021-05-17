A cat is safely recovering after he was found doused in gasoline, which left behind chemical burns.
Staff at the Humane Society of Saginaw County say the cat still has a long road to recovery.
“He’s just a community cat and he doesn’t harm anybody,” said Liz Quarm, president of the Humane Society of Saginaw County.
That cat is Milo. He’s known for roaming the Freeland community in Saginaw County. But one dayc he showed up drenched in gasoline.
“It wasn’t just like he stepped in it, a little bit fell on him from underneath a vehicle, he was coated. Every inch of him, head to toe,” Quarm said.
Quarm was notified Friday night about the incident on Facebook messenger, so she took Milo in.
“We began washing him with dish soap. We believe it had the oil gas mixture,” Quarm said. “He even has chemical burns between his toes, it was everywhere on him.”
She also noticed one of his ears was cut dangerously low, something neighbors say was apparent back in February.
“With trapping and returning community cats, we remove a very small tip of the left ear and it doesn’t hurt them,” Quarm said. “This is cut with scissors very low and very painful.”
Right now, it’s unclear if both incidents are related.
“I think the intent was to kill this cat," Quarm said.
Quarm said it may be a while before the full extent of Milo’s injuries are known.
“The doctor also said with organ damage it may not show up immediately on the blood work,” Quarm said. “It may take up to 10 days or so.”
An investigation is ongoing, and the humane society is offering up to $1,000 for any information on what happened to Milo.
