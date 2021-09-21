Catalytic converters are disappearing and recently there's been a huge jump in thefts.
The device is attached to a car's exhaust system and reduces toxic gases and pollutants.
"Someone is aiding these folks by buying these products from someone who is stealing the stuff,” said Fletcher Rheaves, the president of Great Lakes Facility management.
There's an uptick of catalytic converter thefts in Flint and Rheaves said his business was recently targeted.
Last month, someone stole one off of his fleet and recently came back for more. It was all caught on surveillance video.
"We had three individuals come into the parking lot. Came up underneath one of our vehicles and tried stealing and take the catalytic converter off,” Rheaves said.
On Friday he said thieves came to his business and started taking off one of his truck's catalytic converters. The exhaust emission control device contains precious metals.
It was in broad daylight, across the street from Powers Catholic High School. The suspects arrived in the parking lot at 7:30 am.
But Rheaves believes they didn't have the right tools, so they left, returning around an hour later.
"We were just as surprised as the police were that someone was out here at 8:30 in the morning. Cutting off catalytic converters,” Rheaves said.
The activity caught the eye of neighbors who alerted police.
Officers showed up in time to catch two of the suspects and later apprehended a third, but the damage was already done.
Rheaves said it will cost him thousands to repair the damage, and he blames not only the crooks, but the people buying the stolen goods.
"Shame on them. They’re just as guilty as the person stealing the merchandise or products. They’re allowing it to basically happen. They’re giving them money for the stolen products,” Rheaves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.