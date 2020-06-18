You have the chance to catch a Garth Brooks concert, from your car!
The country crooner has set a concert event at 300 drive-ins across North America on June 27th.
Canterbury Village Drive-In Powered by Emagine has a 14’ x 32' LED screen that will be raised for optimal viewing from the inside of the guest’s vehicle, with a high resolution that provides viewing opportunities for daytime and night. The sound will be played through car radios.
There will be two performances on Friday, June 27th. One at 6:30 p.m. and one 9:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 19 at 12 p.m. ET. Click here to get one. All tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They cost $100 and are all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one vehicle and includes admission for all seated passengers within the vehicle.
There will be no outside food or drinks permitted, also no pets.
The grounds operate under social distancing guidelines for the benefit of employees and guests, and employees at the drive-in are required to wear masks and gloves. Capacity will be limited to 1/3, which is 200 cars per showtime with the requirement of remaining within your designated area. Elevated and larger vehicles will be parked in the rear to not obstruct views. Restrooms will be available onsite and will follow strict cleanliness and capacity guidelines maintained by Canterbury Village attendants and will require guests to wear both a mask and gloves.
