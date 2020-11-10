An iconic fish is heading to a much larger tank after spending decades at Flint’s Dort Mall.
“We are sad to see him go, but we know it’s best for him,” said Robert Perani, mall owner.
Perani said the Giant Pacu named “Charlie” has been a fixture inside a 500-gallon tank at the mall for more than 17 years.
Charlie will be heading to the Ohio Fish Rescue where he will spend the rest of life swimming freely inside a 3,000-gallon tank.
“We’re still working on some details… to make sure they have everything prepared on their end to safely transport Charlie to their facility,” Perani said.
Charlie is a Tambaqui (Giant Pacu) which is a large freshwater fish native to the Amazon and Orinoco basins in tropical South America.
The Ohio Fish Rescue describes itself as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving unwanted pet fish and other aquatic species.
Perani said as of right now, there are no plans to replace Charlie as they are evaluating the viability of the tank and whether it fits with the mall’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.