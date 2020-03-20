Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties announced that they will continue to serve in several ways during the coronavirus outbreak.
The soup kitchens, community closet and water filling station, counseling, Owosso office and children’s center will remain operating.
Information on how each of these facilities is operating during this time is below.
Community Closet & Clean Water Filling Station
The Community Closet will be available by appointment only.
Please contact Mary Stevenson at (810) 265-7025 ext. 712.
The personal needs room will be open Monday-Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 pm to provide essential personal hygiene items.
Soup Kitchens
NORTH END SOUP KITCHEN (NESK), 735 E. STEWART AVE., FLINT
Monday – Saturday, Lunch 11:30 am-12:30 pm; Dinner 4:00 pm-5:00 pm; Sun. 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
CENTER FOR HOPE SOUP KITCHEN, 812 ROOT ST., FLINT
Monday-Saturday 12:00 pm -1:00 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm-2:30 pm
SOUTH FLINT SOUP KITCHEN, LINCOLN PARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 3410 FENTON RD., FLINT
Sandwiches served daily: Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Counseling
Beginning March 23, 2020, until further notice, the Sheridan Center will only be open to employees and all counselling appointments will be telehealth appointments taking place via telephone or video conference. To book appointments call our front desk on 810-232-9950.
Children’s Center
Our Adoption and Foster Care programs are still in full swing and we are continuing to accept children into care. Since the COVID-19 began, we have seen an influx of children who we are seeking to place with loving families. We are conducting virtual visitations between our biological parents and their children and arranging in person visits when conditions are appropriate. Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or helping out during this time of need please contact Debra Pettway on 810-232-3418.
Owosso Office
The food pantry will remain open Mondays 12 pm - 3 pm; Wednesdays & Fridays 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for curbside services only.
Counselling appointments will continue as normal in our Owosso office and telehealth appointments will be available upon request. To book appointments call our front desk on 989-723-8239.
