Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties will remain open to serve the most vulnerable residents.
This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order as the organization’s services are considered essential.
“Our staff remained flexible and creative in how we address the needs of our clients,” the organization wrote in a statement. “We know that these times are difficult and the need for counseling is imperative to our mental health.”
Counselors with Catholic Charities has seen an influx of children in need of a foster family.
Social workers are coordinating virtual visitations between biological parents and their children and arranging in-person visits when conditions are appropriate.
Soup kitchens are remaining open and meals will now be offered on a to-go basis.
Below is a list of hours and available services:
Catholic Charities Soup Kitchens
NORTH END SOUP KITCHEN (NESK), 735 E. STEWART AVE., FLINT
Monday – Saturday, Lunch 11:30 am-12:30 pm; Dinner 4:00 pm-5:00 pm; Sun. 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
CENTER FOR HOPE SOUP KITCHEN, 812 ROOT ST., FLINT
Monday-Saturday 12:00 pm -1:00 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm-2:30 pm
SOUTH FLINT SOUP KITCHEN, LINCOLN PARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 3410 FENTON RD., FLINT
Sandwiches served daily: Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Catholic Charities Center for Hope
Personal Needs Room & Clean Water Filling Station
The Personal Needs Room will be open Monday-Friday between 9:30 am – 12:00 pm to provide essential personal hygiene items.
Our Clean Water Filling Stations will remain open for clients to get up to 5 gallons of water per day. (Jugs and containers will NOT be provided):
Stations are located at:
NORTH END SOUP KITCHEN (NESK), 735 E. STEWART AVE., FLINT
Monday – Saturday, 11:30 am-12:30 pm; 4:00 pm-5:00 pm;
Sunday 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
CENTER FOR HOPE SOUP KITCHEN, 812 ROOT ST., FLINT
9:30 – 12:00 pm
Catholic Charities Counselling
The Sheridan Center will only be open to employees and all counseling appointments will be telehealth appointments taking place via telephone or video conference. To book appointments call our front desk on 810-232-9950.
Catholic Charities Children’s Center
Our Adoption and Foster Care programs are still in full swing and we are continuing to accept children into care. Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or helping out during this time of need please contact Debra Pettway on 810-232-3418.
Catholic Charities Mid-Michigan Resource Warehouse
In an attempt to continue to distribute items to our fellow non-profits, the warehouse will remain open. We will limit the number of members who can shop in the warehouse at any given time.
Catholic Charities Owosso Office
1480 N. M- 52, Ste. 1, Owosso, (989) 723-8239
The Food Pantry will remain open Mondays 12 pm - 3 pm; Wednesdays & Fridays 9 am - 12 pm for curbside services only.
Counselling appointments will continue as normal in our Owosso office and telehealth appointments will be available upon request. To book appointments call our front desk on 989-723-8239.
