The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw will soon livestream a daily mass.
The daily mass will take place at 8 a.m. Monday through Sunday beginning Thursday, March 19.
Sunday mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m.
The videos will remain online after the stream, the diocese said.
“This is one way we can continue to pray together and remain in union with Jesus at the cross,” Bishop Gruss said. “From the cross flows the grace, faith, hope and love necessary to help us during this time.”
The mass can be viewed on a smart TV or using streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Chromecast. It can also be viewed on computers and mobile devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.