Catholic dioceses across Michigan have been implementing precautionary measures throughout their parishes.
The move comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan.
Diocese of Saginaw
Bishop Robert Gruss with the Diocese of Saginaw put out the following measures on March 12:
- Urge individuals with flu-like symptoms of any kind to remain home in order to avoid the spread of their illnesses. In this situation, it is important to note that an individual does not commit any sin by avoiding Mass to protect others from potential spread of illness. All who are unable to attend Mass are invited to view the weekly Cathedral livestream Sundays at 10 a.m. on the diocesan website: https://saginaw.org/cathedral-live
- Urge everyone to practice good hygiene, washing their hands frequently, use of hand sanitizers, and avoid putting hands to the face. This would also include those distributing Holy Communion.
- For those who attend Mass, parishes should refrain from the common practice of holding hands during the Our Father.
- Refrain from shaking hands during the Sign of Peace. Use some other gesture without physical contact.
- It is recommended that all holy water fonts be emptied and cleaned.
- It is recommended that parishes suspend offering the Holy Eucharist under both species. In other words, out of great caution, suspend offering parishioners the Precious Blood of Jesus. It may also be helpful to remind parishioners that the Consecrated Host is the full Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Christ, meaning an individual does not need to receive from the Cup in order to receive full Communion with Christ.
- It is recommended that communion be received in the hand rather than on the tongue, however that would still remain at the discretion of the Communicant.
- Finally, while we continue to remain vigilant of this situation, please include in your prayers
- Those who are suffering from the current outbreak of disease, and for those who have died from this disease in recent weeks.
- Those who provide care to others – those in health care, in homes caring for those who are infirm or dying, for child care providers, for all emergency workers, to name a few.
- Priests who assist the sick and dying, that we may extend the love of Christ to those in need.
Diocese of Lansing
Bishop Early Boyea with the Diocese of Lansing made the following announcement on March 13:
- All Catholics within the Diocese of Lansing are dispensed from the grave obligation of attending Holy Mass on a Sunday. This applies to everybody and is particularly aimed at those groups most at risk from infection, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
- We will do all we can to comply with the Governor’s new Executive Order limiting public gatherings to 250 souls. Our General Counsel suggests that we likely have legal exemption from this order but, regardless, with the shared aim of combatting the threat of the Coronavirus we should attempt as best we can to comply.
- This weekend will see new guidelines apply to our Sunday Liturgy aimed at reducing the risk of viral transmission. These include the omission of the Sign of Peace via a handshake and the temporary cessation of Holy Communion via the chalice. Weddings, baptisms and funerals should continue but guided by the same public health advice as applies to Sunday Mass.
- In order not to stifle people’s understandable desire for greater closeness with Christ at this time of heightened public worry, I would urge parishes to keep churches open for as long as possible each day so that both clergy and lay faithful can spend time with Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Similarly, I would urge parishes to be generous with the provision of Eucharistic Adoration.
- Parishes should cancel any non-liturgical events that will attract over 250 people or any non-liturgical event that will see people gathered in a space without the appropriate social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest a distance of six-feet in appropriate. As a practical example of this, our popular Lenten fish fries should become take-out only.
- Parishes should embrace the corporal work of mercy that is visiting the sick and attempt to ensure that parishioners who are self-isolating do not go without companionship, essential provisions and, most importantly, Holy Communion.
