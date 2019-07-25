Catholics in Mid-Michigan witnessed the knocking ceremony of the new Bishop on Thursday.
Rev.Robert D. Gruss participated in a knocking ceremony welcoming him as the seventh Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw.
Residents from across Mid-Michigan crowded the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption. They hadn’t experienced a ceremony like this since 2009.
“There’s a lot of people here and I’m very happy to see that. I like to see the cathedral filled and when I saw all the cars and people outside, I was happy,” said Colette Glaza.
Glaza was among many who filled the church to see the incoming bishop for the first time.
Gruss will succeed the late Joseph Cistone. He will oversee 56 parishes and 100,000 members of the Catholic church spread throughout 11 counties.
A prayer service followed his entrance. People watched as he kissed the historic crucifix and blessed those nearby with holy water.
Many people see him as a new vision as the diocese moves forward.
“I think he’s gonna bring some change and this time for our diocese. It’s kinda stressful and coming in from the outside, hopefully, he can bring some new points of view and things to help them,” said Robert Sasiela.
Members of the Catholic church are looking forward to working with their new bishop in the future.
“We look forward to having him and it’s gonna be a challenging and exciting time,” Glaza said.
