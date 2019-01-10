The Flint Police CATT Squad has had a busy start to the new year.
The CATT Squad had made dozens of arrests in the first 10 days of the year, including 29 felony warrant arrests and 17 misdemeanor warrant arrests, police said.
The team also seized three firearms and $15,680 in cash, police said.
Several drugs were also seized by the team including 6.9 grams of heroin, 92.7 grams of cocaine and 1,320 grams of crystal meth, police said.
CATT stands for Crime Area Target Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.