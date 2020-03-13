For some local felines, they are getting the royal treatment at the Bay County Humane Society. Cats are now hanging out in their temporary home with hopes of finding new, forever homes.
"It’s been a dream in the making for a while,” Bay County Humane Society President, Kati Loiselle, told TV5.
For the past three years, the Bay County Humane Society has been eager to find a place for their cats with special needs.
"We were looking for a way to showcase cats that we can’t show at the stores," Loiselle added.
That wait is officially over! The Bay County Humane Society has a brand new cattery for their feline friends - and no dogs are allowed!
"It’s just a great place to show their true personalities and their special needs," said Loiselle.
Most of the cats lodged in the cattery are living with FIV, a feline form of HIV, or they have some type of special need. The humane society said having them in this temporary home has helped tremendously with pet adoptions. "I don’t know how they would find homes without it," Loiselle sad.
The reason why these cats can't be shown in pet stores across Bay City is because it's against store policy. Those feline's special needs range anywhere from anxiety, health issues, and much more.
"We have some that have tear ducts missing and will have a watery eye the rest of their life. We have some cats with three limbs instead of four," added Loiselle.
The Bay County Humane Society said cats can still live long, healthy lives despite those needs.
The cattery features four pods with three to four cats assigned to each. The cattery was all made possible due to donors and volunteers.
"It belongs to the community. They made it happen with donations and volunteering to create it, paint it, and put it together," said Loiselle.
The cattery officially opened in February, and the humane society said they've seen more foot traffic coming in and out to look at cats. They said 14 cats in total stay in the cattery at all times, but as soon as one goes, another comes right back to take its place, waiting to be adopted!
Bay County Humane Society will be holding the cattery's grand opening on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.
The Humane Society is also inviting school-age kids to their "Rescue Readers Club." The second Monday of every month, kids can spend 15 minutes reading to shelter cats and even receive a prize. You can sign up by sending an email to info@humanesocietybc.org.
