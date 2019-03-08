The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is hosting a Cat Video Festival this weekend and the event is open to the public.
The CatVideoFest will be held in the Detroit Film Theatre at the DIA on Sat. Mar. 9 and Sun. Mar. 10.
CatVideoFest is a hand-selected, curated collection of about 80 minutes of cute cat videos.
According to the DIA website this is an underground sensation that has packed a handful of theaters for years.
Show times for Sat. will be 12:30, 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. and on Sun. the film will air at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m.
The cost of the festival will be $9.50 for the public and $7.50 for seniors, students, and DIA members.
For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, click here.
