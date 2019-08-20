Two teenage boys had a terrifying encounter Saturday morning – they came face-to-face with a bear.
But they weren’t far out in the forest. They were on a safe watching TV.
A bear raided a refrigerator in Truckee, California as two teenage boys watched TV down the hall just feet away.
"We started hearing a noise,” said Bobby Harden, found bear in house.
"And I said my mom would not be aggressively opening Tupperware at 12:30 in the morning,” said Hayes Sherman, found bear in house.
The Tahoe trespasser helped itself to some taco meat and chowed down in the living room.
The 15-year-olds vacationing from San Francisco said they were nearly frozen in fear.
"It looks us both in the eyes and it started coming towards us and that was one of the scariest moments coming face to face with the bear,” Hayes said.
With their phones in another room, Hayes called 911 through his smartwatch, while Bobby barricaded the door between the kitchen and TV room.
"We've never been more scared in our lives,” Hayes said.
You can see the bear make its way towards them and then you can hear it.
"The bear was shaking the door and we had to hold it shut,” Bobby said.
Then from the most frightening moment of their lives to the most relieving.
"I saw a flashlight in the driveway. And this was an amazing moment,” Bobby said.
Placer County Sheriff Deputy Allison Prero kicked the door in.
The bear left the house but lingered in the driveway.
So I racked my shotgun, which I'd already loaded with a bear round, and I just hit him with a bear round on the backside and he shoo'd, took off out of the neighborhood,” Prero said.
According to the Bear League, bears enter up to 15 homes every day in Tahoe during the summer, usually because of unlocked doors and windows.
The occurrences are very common, but they say physical contact is very rare.
"Ironically on my way to that bear call, I passed two other bears on the side of the road,” Prero said.
The Bear League said these encounters are more common now than ever before because they’ve adjusted to human interaction.
"I think people underestimate how smart bears are,” Prero said. “Bears absolutely can open doors, doors to residences, car doors."
It is something the two teens learned the hard way.
"We both left the garage door open so that's a lesson. Make sure every door and garage door is closed and locked,” Hayes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.