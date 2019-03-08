Check this out! Police body cam video shows a couple Mid-Michigan Police Officers searching for a family pet during a house fire.
The St. Charles Police Department posted the video when Officers Connor and Yeager, with help from the Michigan State Police, rescued a cat named Yoda from a house fire on Feb. 27.
The video shows the officers walking through the smoke-filled home looking for the cat, and finally locating it.
Officials said the smoke was caused by the chimney catching fire.
Everyone else was safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.