A disagreement between coworkers turned into an all-out brawl, and it’s all caught on camera.
Saginaw Township Police said it happened Tuesday, April 2 at the KFC on State Street and Center Road.
In the disturbing Facebook video, you can see the moment when two young men try to force themselves into the kitchen of the KFC restaurant.
They push aside the manager and attack an employee in front of them; but authorities tell TV5 the first victim was not their intended target.
“You see this video and it’s very unfortunate that these individuals would result to this type of assault behavior over a disagreement that happened a week or so ago,” said Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl.
He said the men who entered the restaurant were after another employee, seen in the video working in the back of the business.
In the video you can see that the two suspects are joined by a third person.
Police said the assault stemmed from a previous dispute between one of the suspects and the victim.
“My understanding is that they definitely recognized him because they worked with him. And that one of the other suspects was identified by an employee,” Pussehl explained.
Chief Pussehl said that by the time authorities arrived, the suspects had run off, but that at least one of them has been identified as an employee at the restaurant.
He also told TV5 that the ages of the suspects range from 17-to-18-years-old.
Pussehl reminds the public that if they recognize or see any of these suspects they should call police.
“Stay safe! So that employees can go to work, be safe where they work, and not have to encounter this behavior that we saw on Tuesday,” Pussehl said.
He also said that the victims of this assault are recovering and did not go to the hospital.
