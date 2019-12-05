Be careful out there!
Check out the video that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office posted of a crash on icy roads.
Deputy Brad Spangler was handling multiple crashes on M-25 on Monday due to icy conditions when this happened.
While no one was hurt, he had just told the driver of the vehicle to get back into their car when the incident happened.
Deputies remind people that when they see a police vehicle with overhead lights, please slow down.
