On deer!
A big surprise for employees at Amigo Mobility in Bridgeport this morning.
The business said when an employee arrived to find a broken window, they called police, worried about a break-in.
But when officers arrived, they didn’t find thieves, but a deer instead!
Surveillance video caught the deer, believed to be a yearling, shopping the selection of Amigo carts before apparently getting tired and laying down to take a nap.
Police were able to herd it through the store, until the animal ran out through the back of the plant.
Apparently, it was OK, and will live to tell the ‘tail’.
TV5 was told one window was damaged, and there was a hoof mark on a couch, but otherwise there wasn’t really any damage.
